Ravi Shastri Shares Cartoon With Amitabh Bachchan; Fans Urge Him To Return To Commentary

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri was one of the prominent voices in the world of cricket commentary. Before taking up the coaching role, Ravi Shastri had made a name for himself in commentary due to his flamboyant style of narration to the happenings of a live game. On Tuesday, an ex-India coach had shared a post on his Twitter handle on which got fans to reminisce over Ravi Shastri's commentary and called for his comeback.

Ravi Shastri shares cartoon post with Amitabh Bachchan; Fans ask him about commentary comeback

Ravi Shastri on Tuesday shared a post of himself as a cartoon alongwith Amitabh Bachchan posing with the gun from the movie Zanjeer. He captioned the image 'Even he knew the right shoulder to fire from. Two lefties' tagging Amitabh Bachchan in the post. On the image, there is a certain text which says that Ravi Shastri movie career is restricted to few movies with an uncredited role in the 1989 movie Joshiley.

Even he knew the right shoulder to fire from. Two lefties - @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/mk5p7QtOMj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 7, 2021

Following Ravi Shastri's Tweet fans wrote their comment below the image asking him to make a comeback as a commentator

Sir, when u r coming back to commentary box 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ye8EuWSz1p — Leela Krishna 🇮🇳 🏏 (@LeelaCh82778568) December 7, 2021

Shastri saab, when are you coming back to the commentary box? — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) December 7, 2021

Commentry mein aa jao sir🙂 — Pulkit Agrwal (@Pulkit_Agrwal21) December 7, 2021

Ravi Shastri announces next venture

After stepping down from the coaching role, Ravi Shastri had recently announced his next venture however much to fans disappointment, will not be at a commentary box. The former cricketer recently announced the launch of a sports management company. The company named 'Sporting Beyond' will be opened by Ravi Shastri with Papia Pradeep Guha and Jaiveer Panwar as partners and will specialize in creating and marketing new sports properties, mergers and acquisitions.

Ravi Shastri to feature in Legends League Cricket

Ravi Shastri was recently roped as Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional event for retired players that is set to take off next year. The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Speaking about joining the league, Ravi Shastri said, "It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead."