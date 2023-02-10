Ravi Shastri delivered a pumped up speech as he handed the Indian Test cap to debutant Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The in-form batsman got selected in the playing eleven alongside KS Bharat who also made his Test debut in this game. Surya has been in ravishing form in the limited format off late.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri advised Suryakumar Yadav not to change his playing style in red ball cricket. “Wear this with pride and honour and remember that every time you step out for your country, you have reached here not with anybody’s help. You’ve reached here because of what you have done. The way you have performed over the past few months. So enjoy, your game shouldn’t change just because of this stamp, ‘Test match cricket’. You play the way you play and treat it as another game. Enjoy yourself and entertain.”

The swashbuckling batsman, who is also known for his ability to hit the ball all 360 degrees, proved to be one of India's shining heroes in the T20 format having already added three T20I centuries to his name. His father revealed the 32-year-old had the option to choose between badminton and cricket but went on to pursue the latter. “As a parent, we have seen since childhood that he was very passionate about the game of cricket.," he said.

“Though he had a choice earlier between badminton and cricket but he chose to play cricket and we supported. We feel very proud that after T20 and ODI, he’s got the Test cap. It is the ultimate format of the game.”