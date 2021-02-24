Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes India's Fourth-highest Wicket-taker In International Cricket

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a new feat in the ongoing third Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad that is being contested under lights as he registered his 599th wicket in international cricket.

599 wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin castled middle-order batsman Ollie Pope to register his 599th international wicket and by doing so, he has surpassed iconic pacer Zaheer Khan's tally of 597 international wickets to make it to the fourth spot on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket.

The other bowlers who are ahead of Ashwin include the likes of spin legend Anil Kumble (953), senior offie Harbhajan Singh (707), and, the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev (687) respectively.

At the same time, the Tamil Nadu cricketer is just three scalps away from registering his 400th scalp in the longest format of the game. 'Ash', who was at 394 prior to this Test match added three more wickets to his tally to take his count to 397. He accounted for the likes of skipper Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and, tail-ender Jack Leach respectively to finish with figures of 3/26 from his 16 overs at an economy rate of 1.63.

England bundled out for just 112 in their first innings

Coming back to the ongoing third Test match, the English batsmen never got going despite the coin landing in skipper Joe Root's favour as they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals with only opener Zak Crawley managing to show some resistance while he ran out of partners at the other end.

Crawley scored a vital half-century but failed to carry on after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket off left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a fighting 53. The rest of the batting painted a sorry picture as none of the batsmen from either the top or middle-order including captain Root could even manage to score 20 runs as England were bundled out for 112 runs in the 49th over.

Axar Patel, who registered his second straight fifer in this Test series and a maiden six-wicket haul was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 6/38 from his 21.4 overs at an economy rate of 1.75.

In reply, India have been reduced to 42/2 with opener Shubman Gill (11) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (0) back in the hut with Rohit Sharma going strong at an unbeaten 27 with new batsman Virat Kohli giving him company at the crease.

