Ravichandran Ashwin Looking Forward To Trying His Luck In Delhi Capitals In IPL 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed what his aim is when he plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Ashwin was released by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL Auctions that were held in December last year and was brought by the Capitals. The Delhi franchise had finished third in last edition's cash-rich tournament under the captaincy of young Shreyas Iyer who will be leading the team in the 13th edition as well. Delhi had made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

'Improve the team further': Ravichandran Ashwin

“I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw. I thought I could use my experience for the franchise and improve the team further. If I could help in strengthening the bowling, we could be the front runners for the title, I came with that intention", Ashwin had said this during an Instagram live session that was organised by Delhi Capitals.



Ashwin had captained KXIP in two seasons i.e. in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In the 2018 season, just when it appeared that the 2014 finalists would pull off something special after they had topped the table in the first half, a string of losses in the second half ended their playoff hopes.

The veteran off-spinner was in the news for all the wrong reasons last year. He was involved in that infamous 'Mankading' controversy to run out Jos Buttler during Punjab's season opener against Rajasthan Royals for which he had received a lot of backlash. Ashwin was also fined heavily for his team's slow over-rate later in the tournament. Punjab once again failed to make the playoffs.

