Ravindra Jadeja Hugs Old Nemesis After 3rd Test As Animosity Seemingly Ends; WATCH

During the 3rd Test match between India and Australia in Indore, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar were seen sharing a hug, indicating that they may have put their past differences behind them. Jadeja had previously criticised Manjrekar on social media during the 2019 World Cup for calling him a "bits and pieces" cricketer. In 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) removed Manjrekar from their commentary panel, and he was not involved in covering India's home matches during this time. However, he continued to do commentary work during his absence from the BCCI fold.

Now, Manjrekar has returned to the BCCI commentary team and is currently covering the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. He has also been confirmed to be a part of the commentary panel for IPL 2023. The heartwarming incident between Jadeja and Manjrekar took place at the Holkar Stadium on Friday, March 3.

As far as the third Test match between India and Australia is concerned, the home side lost by 9 wickets after three days of play. India set Australia a 76-run target after low scores in the first and third innings of the match. Australia chased down the required runs in the first session of Day 3 to win by 9 wickets.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten at 49 and 28 after Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a duck by Ravichandran Ashwin. Nathan Lyon was named the player of the match for taking 8 wickets for 64 runs. Despite the defeat, India are currently 2-1 up in the four-match series thanks to two back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi.

The fourth and final Test match is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad. It is going to be an important contest for Team India since it will decide whether they have qualified for the World Test Championship final or not. Prime Ministers of both India and Australia are expected to be at the opening day of the match in Gujarat.

