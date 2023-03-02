Matthew Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kuhnemann’s figures of 5/16 in 9 overs, combined with notable contributions from other Aussie bowlers saw India getting bowled out on a low score in the first innings. After the conclusion of Day 1’s play, Kuhnemann revealed that he followed star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s approach while bowling on pitches like in the Holkar Stadium.

The 27-year-old further revealed that he ended up getting a savage reply from Jadeja after asking him for bowling tips. “I said, have you got any tips for me after the last Test? He said ‘yes, at the end of the series’,” Kuhnemann jokingly said. Jadeja returned with a heroic seven-wicket haul in the third innings of the second Test in Delhi, helping India bowl out Australia on 113 runs.

“I'm a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin so watched how they have bowled"

“The way he uses his crease and probably the biggest thing I picked up in Delhi is that he brings his length back a little bit when the ball gets older. That’s probably the main thing I took out of the second Test and brought into this Test, probably my length. Don’t want to get full, especially on a wicket that stays low, being consistent on that 5-6 metre length,” he added.

The 34-year-old ended the second Test with a total tally of 17 wickets in two games, India took a 2-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by defeating the Aussies by six wickets in Delhi, having earned a win by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Further praising Jadeja for his class, Kuhnemann added, “I'm a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin so watched how they have bowled in the last few years," he said.

Coming back to the third Test, after starting Day 2 on 156/4 with a 47-run lead over India, the Aussies lost their next six wickets within 11 runs with a lead of 88 runs. Jadeja took another four-wicket haul in the second innings of the match, while Ashwin cleaned up with 3/44. Umesh Yadav also made it to the wickets column with figures of 3/12.