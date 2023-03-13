Ravindra Jadeja Keeps His Promise To Australian Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann After 4th Test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has kept the promise he made to Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann after the end of the third Test match in Indore. Kuhnemann had asked Jadeja for some bowling tips after the conclusion of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium, where he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul. After the end of the fourth and final Test on Monday, Jadeja was seen having a chat with Kuhnemann, probably sharing some bowling tips.

Jadeja keeps his promise to Kuhnemann. pic.twitter.com/FqCThzHaYn March 13, 2023

Kuhnemann had revealed after the end of the third Test that he ended up getting a savage reply from Jadeja when he asked him for some bowling tips. “I said, have you got any tips for me after the last Test? He said ‘yes, at the end of the series’,” Kuhnemann jokingly said. Jadeja returned with a heroic seven-wicket haul in the third innings of the second Test in Delhi, helping India bowl out Australia for just 113 runs.

“The way he uses his crease and probably the biggest thing I picked up in Delhi is that he brings his length back a little bit when the ball gets older. That’s probably the main thing I took out of the second Test and brought into this Test, probably my length. Don’t want to get full, especially on a wicket that stays low, being consistent on that 5-6 metre length,” Kuhnemann added.

Jadeja along with Ravichandran Ashwin was named the player of the series for his outstanding all-round performances throughout the four-match contest. Jadeja smashed 135 runs in four matches with the bat and also picked up 22 wickets to his name. Ashwin, on the other hand, finished the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as the highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps and scored 86 runs in four games.

India vs Australia, 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test is concerned, the match ended in a draw after both captains decided to shake hands early since a draw was the only option left on Day 5. Australia declared their second innings at 175/2 after scoring 480 runs in the first innings. India responded with a mammoth 571 runs in their first innings thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The former India captain was named the player of the match for his 186 off 364 balls.

Image: Hotstar

