Ravindra Jadeja Pens Down A Heart-touching Poem For His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

It seems that Ravindra Jadeja his missing his former Indian and current Chennai Kings skipper as well as one of his good friends Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo was seen sweating it out in the nets during CSK's training session ahead of IPL 2020 in early March which was called off due to the global pandemic. Now, Jaddu has come forward and dedicated a poem to the legendary cricketer on social media.

'Ajab si chahat jhalak rahi hai': Ravindra Jadeja

Taking to Instagram, the star all-rounder had posted an image of Mahi where he can be seen walking inside what seems to be an arena or the CSK dressing room. In the image, MS Dhoni is seen walking past Ravindra Jadeja's poster where he is celebrating a wicket, and below it has been mentioned that Ravi was awarded the Man of the Match in a game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, what really stood out is here is that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is keenly looking at the poster that is featuring Jadeja and that is why the Gujarat cricketer decided to dedicate a poem to the 'Captain Cool' that reads 'Tumhari nazron mein humne dekha ... ajab si chhahat jalak rahi hai'.

Coming back to cricket, the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fear. MSD was all set to lead the three-time winners in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. This would have been his first appearance in competitive cricket ever since that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in July last year.

CSK were scheduled to face their arch-rivals and defending champions in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, Dhoni could also have proved a point or two by making his batting and keeping skills do the talking so that the selectors hope to consider him when they announce India's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 squad.

