Virat Kohli's Latest Twitter Post Is All About Thoughts; Leaves Fans Wondering

As the sports world continues to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent cricketers are spending their time on social media and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is no different. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era and has been frequently posting photos and videos in order to stay in touch with his fans.

Earlier in the day, Virat took to his official account and shared a picture in which he can be seen indulged in deep thoughts. Well, at least, his pose and caption of the pic depicted.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Indian skipper also completed a decade in the shortest format of the game and thus fans started trending #10YearsofKingKohliInT20s on Twitter. Kohli made his debut on June 12, 2010, at Harare. He scored 26 runs from 21 deliveries, slamming three fours and one six.

Virat Kohli Gets Witty In Endorsing Fashion Brand

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. Unsurprisingly, the maverick batsman is also a popular personality across social media platforms. Moreover, he is currently the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with more than 63 million followers.

Virat Kohli was recently placed sixth by Attain in a list of highest-earning athletes in the world in terms of earnings through sponsored Instagram posts during the global coronavirus-induced lockdown phase. His earnings, estimated to be Rs.3.63 crore (US$477,977), were projected for his Instagram posts between the dates March 12 and May 14. To continue with his commercial commitments, Virat Kohli once again took to his social media accounts on Thursday, June 11 to promote his Indian luxury fashion brand Wrogn.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of himself wearing a Wrogn t-shirt where he wrote “Don’t be scared to be Wrogn” in the caption. Interestingly, Wrogn were also the official jersey partners of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between IPL 2017 and 2019. However, they were reported to be replaced by new title sponsor, Muthoot Finance, for the now-postponed 2020 edition. Wrogn is co-owned by Virat Kohli and entrepreneur Anjana Reddy.

