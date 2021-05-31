Ravindra Jadeja Recalls Manjrekar's 'bits And Pieces' Remark During 2019 WC Semi-final

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his mark in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-matches Test series against England. Ravindra Jadeja who is currently serving his quarantine period in Mumbai along with other members of Team India recently opened up on his signature sword-waving celebration during the infamous 2019 Cricket World Cup towards the commentator box. Ravindra Jadeja in an interaction with the Indian Express recalled his celebration towards the commentary box where cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was sitting.

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja got involved in an argument where the Indian commentator had termed the all-rounder 'Bits and Pieces' cricketer. Sanjay Manjrekar had slammed the idea of Virat Kohli & Co. to play with all-rounders and not specialists. Criticising Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar had said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.

This statement by Sanjay Manjrekar did not go down well Ravindra Jadeja as he took to his Twitter and wrote, "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea."

Ravindra Jadeja recalls his sword-waving celebration towards the commentary box

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja almost took Team India into the finals. After scoring his half-century Ravindra Jadeja had waived his bat doing his signature sword celebration towards the commentary box. On being asked about his celebration, Ravindra Jadeja said that was a heat of the moment and they understood whom I was targeting. 'Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!)', said Ravindra Jadeja adding that he was searching for the commentary box and he thought it must be somewhere there.

Ravindra Jadeja and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Team India was not able to qualify for the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which held in England. Team India locked horns against New Zealand at the Old Trafford Stadium where the Kiwis emerged victorious after they defeated Kohli & Co. by 18 runs. However, the match of India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup was a thriller after Ravindra Jadeja went berserk and almost single-handedly won the match for India. The 32-year-old all-rounder showcased his allrounder skills where he gave just 34 runs in his 10 overs with 1 wicket, and also was responsible for taking two catches and a run-out (Ross Taylor for 74). In terms of batting, the left-hander smashed 77 runs in 59 balls. However, MS Dhoni's run-out during the last phase of the match eclipsed India's hope of going into the World Cup 2019 final.

