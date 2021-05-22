Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Incredible Number Of Bags Packed For England Tour, Fans Amazed

After being a part of the Chennai Super Kings team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in the IPL 2021 season, Ravindra Jadeja is all geared up for the England tour after being selected in the India squad for WTC Final. Before the suspension of the IPL 2021 season, MS Dhoni managed to take the Chennai Super Kings in the second position of the IPL 2021 points table. Team India will now face the New Zealand team in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18.

Preparation update through Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account

The Indian squad for the England tour has currently assembled in Mumbai where they will be spending their 2-week quarantine period before departing for the UK. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has given a small hint of his preparation for the England tour through his Instagram account. The Indian all-rounder posted a story on his Instagram account which shows a number of bags that he has packed up for the tour.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram story showed a total of 5 bags which he has packed up for himself as a part of his preparation. The first bag in the story had Jadeja’s name and signature along with a horse on it. It displayed the all-rounder’s passion for horse riding which he is also known for among the fans. The story included a total of 5 bags out of which 4 bags were the cricket bags known as wheelies.

Jadeja used the hashtag “ALL SET” to show his readiness to fly out to England for the WTC Final. The Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account has over 3.2 million followers and the all-rounder gives regular updates related to his cricket journey using his account. Apart from cricket, Jadeja’s impeccable horse riding skills are also evident from his posts on Instagram.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title. New Zealand are also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the Indian team will face England in the India vs England Test Series. The India vs England Test series will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final

Indian squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, S. Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Japrit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, M Shami, M Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.

Image Source: CSK Twitter