Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Knee Surgery, Provides Update That Will Please The Fans

After having been taken out of the Asia Cup 2022 squad due to a knee injury, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has provided a vital health update. The 33-year-old took to his official social media account and wrote that he had a successful surgery and hoped to get back to cricket as soon as possible.

Ravindra Jadeja provides update on injury

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket as soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes."

Fans will hope that the 33-year-old can get back to cricket as soon as possible as Jadeja provides incredible balance to the side with his ability to both bowl and bat.

Jadeja likely to miss T20 World Cup

As a result of Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury, a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity that the Indian all-rounder is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," said the BCCI official.