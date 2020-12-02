Ravindra Jadeja's Blitzkrieg Makes Indian Fans Taunt Sanjay Manjrekar's Recent Criticism

Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding with the bat for the Indian cricket team during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. After making a few changes to the team, Virat Kohli opted to bat in Canberra. On a ground that has seen the first innings score cross 350 quite often, the Indian cricket team had managed to score just over 120 runs in their first 25 overs. They clearly struggled to pile up runs on a flat Canberra track.

The Indian batsmen could not capitalize on scoring opportunities as Australia’s weakened bowling line up maintained great discipline. However, the Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja came to the team's rescue as Men in Blue ended up with 302 runs at the end of their 50 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya keep India alive in 3rd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja walked onto the pitch after the fall of Virat Kohli’s wicket at the end of the 32nd over. Playing with extreme caution, Jadeja took some time to get his eye in the game. Once settled in, the Saurashtra allrounder went all guns blazing against the Aussie attack. Jadeja hit consecutive boundaries as the spin bowling all-rounder brought up his half-century in the 48th over of the match.

Alongside fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the duo managed to put up 150 runs for the 6th wicket. Cricket fans took to Twitter and commented on Jadeja's wonderful innings. They also did not leave any stone unturned and taunted Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who has often been a harsh critic of the all-rounder.

Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.#INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg — Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) December 2, 2020

Everytime a Stupid commentator criticized Jadeja, the legend in Sir Jaddu grew! 🙏❤️ @imjadeja #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/vU1RsdStaq — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 2, 2020

Australia's bowlers after seeing Hardik Pandya and Jaddu in beast mode: #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Rfl2ZpL3Wk — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel21) December 2, 2020

Gotta give it to Jaddu. It's been a fantastic innings. Might be Abott but it's so easy to figure out that his hitting vs pace has gone up a few notches. — Prashanth🏏📝 (@ps_it_is) December 2, 2020

Couple days back ppl were saying Starc is finished cause Jadeja hit couple sixes of him.

Now see the same happen to Hazelwood

Jaddu is no mug and a proper match changer but you won't accept it cause he doesn't play for Ambani Indians and has grown under thala — Priyansh (@Pricd05) December 2, 2020

The Indian team started their tour to Australia in a shambolic fashion after losing the ODI series. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team suffered from 2 straight defeats as they lost by 66 runs in the first ODI and the second ODI by 51 runs. While the Indian team will be looking for a consolidating win in the 3rd ODI, chances of the same look bleak considering the batting prowess of the Aussies. However, a disciplined bowling performance by the Indians could see them end the ODI series with a win.

How to follow India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Fans can watch India vs Australia live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. The Indian team will then play 3 T20Is before playing the all-important Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

