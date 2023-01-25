Last Updated:

RCB Comes Up With New Franchise Logo After Winning A Bid For WPL Team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have come up with a new franchise logo after they won a bid for a Women's Premier League (WPL) team on January 25.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have come up with a new franchise logo after they won a bid for a Women's Premier League (WPL) team on January 25. As per a post put out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), RCB's bid of Rs 901 crore was the third highest among all the bidders.

RCB reveals logo after winning bid for WPL team

Other than the owners of the Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team, the Adani Group, Capri Global, and the owners of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals' men's teams won bids to purchase the five women's IPL teams following the auction held in advance of the tournament's debut season.

As for the auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed earlier in the day via a Tweet that bids worth a staggering Rs 466.99 crore were received. The player auction will be held in the first week of February and the auction purse will be Rs 12 crore (USD 1.46 million approx.) per franchise.

