RCB Comes Up With New Franchise Logo After Winning A Bid For WPL Team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have come up with a new franchise logo after they won a bid for a Women's Premier League (WPL) team on January 25. As per a post put out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), RCB's bid of Rs 901 crore was the third highest among all the bidders.

𝐁𝐂𝐂𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞.



The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr



A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

RCB reveals logo after winning bid for WPL team

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!



Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team 🙌#PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

Inclusivity 🤝 Passion for the game!#PlayBold #WPL pic.twitter.com/LNmVSTtTY8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

Other than the owners of the Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team, the Adani Group, Capri Global, and the owners of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals' men's teams won bids to purchase the five women's IPL teams following the auction held in advance of the tournament's debut season.

As for the auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed earlier in the day via a Tweet that bids worth a staggering Rs 466.99 crore were received. The player auction will be held in the first week of February and the auction purse will be Rs 12 crore (USD 1.46 million approx.) per franchise.

Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

