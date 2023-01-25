MI, DC & RCB To Have Teams In Women's Premier League, Ahmedabad Gets Highest Bid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the name of six companies that won the bids to own teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. As revealed by the IPL governing body, the combined bid valuation for the five teams was a whopping INR 4669.99 crore. Interestingly, three of the current team owners at the men’s IPL tournament have now become WPL team owners as well.

As per BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Mumbai-based WPL team for a total of 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd bought the Bengaluru-based WPL franchise for 901 crores, while Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd successfully bid for the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores.

Adani Sportslilne put the highest bid of 1289 crores to buy Ahmedabad WPL franchise

Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd. bought the Lucknow WPL team for 757 crores. However, Adani Sportslilne Pvt. Ltd spent the maximum money and bought the Ahmedabad WPL franchise for 1289 crores. It is pertinent to mention that Adani Sportsline failed to buy a men’s IPL team ahead of the IPL 2022.

𝐁𝐂𝐂𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞.



Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official social media handles and revealed that the tournament will be called, ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL). “Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” Shah’s Twitter thread read.