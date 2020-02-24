RCB Confirm Official Training Camp From March 21, Virat Kohli Likely To Join Team Later

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to put forth a strong performance in what will be their 13th attempt at competing for the IPL trophy. The Bangalore camp will begin with its preparations for IPL 2020 with full force on March 21 according to the franchise's new head coach Mike Hesson. Virat Kohli may join the camp a little latre, however, as the Indian skipper is reported to be playing the Asia XI vs. World XI matches in Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | IPL throwback: Virat Kohli snapped up by RCB after being SNUBBED by a franchise in 2008

Hesson confirms RCB team 2020 practice dates

As many fans were curious about the Bangalore franchise's training camp dates, the franchise's new head coach Mike Hesson took to his Twitter and revealed the plan that the team has in place.

UPDATE : In reply to many queries re: @RCBTweets Training camp.....Our full squad camp starts on 21st March in #Bengaluru the majority of International and Domestic player commitments are finished at that time. Individual work still happening prior to then also 👍

.

.#RCB — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) February 24, 2020

Hesson was the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 and has now made the move to the RCB franchise for the IPL 2020. Hesson lead the franchise at the 2020 IPL Auctions where they got hold of players like Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. The team also got back legendary Proteas pacer Dale Steyn along with Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana. Kane Richardson and young BBL star Josh Philippe will also be a part of the Challengers squad this year.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 6 RCB squad members to watch out for in Season 13 ft. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli to join the training camp late?

The skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli, will be eager to begin the first IPL of the new decade and try to get RCB the trophy that has eluded the franchise for 12 years. However, Kohli may not be able to join the RCB side immediately as reports are suggesting that the Indian skipper will be one of the four marquee players that the BCCI is signing up for the upcoming Asia XI vs. World XI T20s. The two T20s will be played in Bangladesh on the occasion of the centenary birth celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - the first President of Bangladesh. If Kohli is indeed participating in this match, he may not join the RCB practice session on March 21.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli thrilled to see RCB's new logo, says he can't wait for IPL 2020

RCB new logo 2020

RCB will be hoping for a change in their fortunes as the team has rebranded itself and introduced a new logo ahead of IPL 2020. The RCB team 2020 will be captained by Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Chris Morris being among the stars present in the team.

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers turns 36: RCB superstar's top 5 IPL innings of all-time