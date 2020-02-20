IPL 2020: 6 RCB Squad Members To Watch Out For In Season 13 Ft. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch

In roughly 40 days, India will be celebrating its biggest cricket extravaganza when the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) kicks off. While teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will be the usual favourites to win, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will also have a lot of eyes on them. The RCB logo 2020 has gained many eyeballs recently and the team will be eyeing their maiden IPL trophy which has continued to elude them even after making three finals. Here are the six players who may help them do it.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Karachi Kings team preview and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

IPL 2020: RCB squad game-changers

RCB squad: Devdutt Padikkal

The 19-year-old southpaw has created a lot of buzz in domestic cricket and the IPL 2020 may see the youngster convert his potential into victories at the highest level. Although the player was in the team during the 2019 season, he has not played a single match for the RCB team 2020 team yet.

RCB squad: Josh Philippe

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman turned out to be a revelation for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and was very vital in the team picking up its second Big Bash Trophy. He was picked up at the IPL 2020 Auction and may play an important role in the RCB team 2020's fortunes.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Multan Sultans preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

RCB squad: Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube made his IPL debut in 2019 but was not able to impress too much. Things have changed, however, for the all-rounder as he has made a Team India debut and has made an impression that stuck. All this will definitely add to Dube's confidence and it can be expected that the batsman could act as a middle-order anchor for the top-heavy RCB team 2020 under Virat Kohli.

RCB team 2020: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers may be making a comeback into the South Africa team for the T20 World Cup and the IPL could act as a platform for ABD to prepare himself for his international comeback. After all, very few batsmen in the IPL can toy with bowlers like De Villiers can. The South-African will be critical to RCB's hopes of getting the trophy.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

RCB team 2020: Virat Kohli

The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has been at the centre of RCB's victories and miseries for the better part of the last decade. The highest run-scorer in the IPL, Virat Kohli has been consistent with the bat over the last four seasons and his form will be critical to his team making the playoffs this year.

RCB team 2020: Aaron Finch

RCB were not messing around when they went all-in at the auctions to avail the services of the Australian white-ball captain. Finch has played for a lot of IPL franchises but has not made any big contributions yet. The Australian has, however, played very well in T20Is and the BBL. IPL 2020 may be the season that Aaron Finch arrives to the party, playing under Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them