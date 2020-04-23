RCB Get Bowled Out For Record Low IPL Score Of 49 Vs KKR On Apr 23, 2017; Watch Video

Thursday marked the 3rd anniversary of the IPL seeing one of its greatest batting collapses when the Royal Challengers Bangalore were castled by the Kolkata Knight Riders for just 49 runs on the board. RCB's 49 is the lowest score that has ever been made in a full team innings in IPL history. Let us take a look back at what happened to Virat Kohli's team on that fateful day of April 23, 2017.

RCB's hopes get destroyed by Gautam Gambhir's KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders were hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens for Match 27 of IPL 2017. Virat Kohli won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. Sunil Narine and captain Gautam Gambhir came out to bat and went all guns blazing against the RCB bowling lineup. However, RCB scripted themselves a recovery and made KKR go from 1-64 in 5.3 overs to 6-93 in a span of 5 overs. The KKR tail-enders tried their hardest and eventually helped the team reach a low total of 131. The match was then RCB's to win but here is where the Knight Riders had other plans for them.

KKR's first hit on the match was when they took out Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck in the third ball of the RCB innings. Soon enough, RCB were reduced to 4-40 in 6.1 overs with the likes of Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav already back in the dugout. Chris Gayle had somehow managed to survive this collapse on the other end but on his 17th ball, he too, fell and went back for just 7.

RCB were 5-40 in their 7th over and somehow a KKR victory looked more than plausible. After that, it was just easy picking for the then KKR's overseas players, Colin De Grandhomme and Chris Woakes, who took it on themselves to get rid of Stuart Binny and the remaining tail-enders. On the fourth ball of the tenth over, Yuzvendra Chahal knicked one to Manish Pandey in the slips and it was all over. KKR had just destroyed RCB in under 10 overs for the lowest total ever posted in the IPL. Here the highlights of the historic match.

RCB had a very poor record in IPL 2017 and ended up at the bottom of the table. They won only three of their fourteen matches. KKR made the playoffs at No.4. The BCCI currently has IPL 2020 postponed in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

