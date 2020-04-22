MS Dhoni Keen On Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Appearance To Prepare For Next IPL: Report

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni may not get to play in the IPL 2020, but could still give a lot of his admirers something to cheer about. Dhoni's exile could end if the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy is played once the India lockdown ends as the dynamic cricketer has expressed his desire to play in it. MS Dhoni has not appeared on a cricket field since the loss in the 2019 World Cup semifinal and was all set to make his comeback with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020. The 38-year-old has only played the tournament once and it was back in 2007. That year, MS Dhoni played four matches for Jharkhand, scoring 123 runs at an average of 61.50.

Also read: Rohit Sharma Was Unhappy That CSK Met Them In The IPL 2015 Final: Ex-MI Spinner J Suchith

MS Dhoni's participation in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy

According to a report published by Sportskeeda, MS Dhoni has talked to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) about his decision to play for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. The reports also says that Dhoni might be taking the decision after the India lockdown ends. A source close to Jharkhand State Cricket Association said that MS Dhoni has been in touch with JSCA officials and also trained in the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi before the India lockdown.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Opens Up On Enjoying Bullying CSK Teammate Ambati Rayudu Jokingly

The source also added that MS Dhoni has always expressed his interest in giving back to state cricket and he will take a decision post the lockdown. The source further said that MS Dhoni wants to be match ready for the IPL and will use the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy as practice tournament before the IPL.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Feels IPL Has Improved His Bowling Courtesy Wasim Akram And Zaheer Khan

MS Dhoni eyes India comeback with IPL

The IPL 2020 was seen as a perfect platform for MS Dhoni to make his return to the national side. MS Dhoni was set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 edition before the coronavirus pandemic forced the BCCI to postpone the tournament until further notice. Before the postponement, MS Dhoni attended the CSK training camp in Chennai, which was later called off.

Also Read: BCCI, IPL Franchises Set For ₹5,000 Crore Loss Due To Fatal Insurance Error: Report

CSK is one of the most consistent team in the history of the IPL and has regularly featured in the knockout rounds of the tournament. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, CSK has won 3 IPL titles, which is the second-most by any team behind the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.