IPL 2020: RCB Head Coach Simon Katich Reveals What Makes Coaching A 'tough' Job

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich said that coaching can be a tough job to do and admitted that there are many people who eventually want to do the job. Katich was appointed as RCB's head coach after they had parted ways with former South African cricketer as well as Team India's 2011 World Cup-winning head coach Gary Kirsten. Meanwhile, Mike Hesson has been roped in as RCB's Director of Cricket after he had parted ways with the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab.

'Coaching can be tough': Simon Katich

"Coaching can be tough, there are a lot of guys who want to do it and there are limited spots. In a way, it is not that dissimilar with when you are playing. When you are playing, there are a lot of guys who want to play at your spot and coaching is not that different really. When you are coaching, you are worried for the whole squad and you want to get the best out of everyone," Katich said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "Coaching is about trusting the players and allowing them to make their own decisions. When I was a player, I always tried to be self-sufficient and if coaches and mentors can help you do that, that's great. Ultimately you are out there on your own as a player," he added. When asked to talk about his first stint as a coach, Katich replied: "It happened back in 2016. An opportunity came during that phase only to be an assistant coach with KKR for the 2016 season. It happened by chance, I did not plan on going into the IPL as a coach. The opportunity was great to feature in such a competition. I was fortunate enough to play the IPL in the first couple of seasons back when it started."

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

Kohli & Co. will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

