IPL 2020: Umesh Yadav Wants To Win The Trophy This Year, Dedicate To RCB Fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling spearhead Umesh Yadav has said that he wants to win this year's IPL and dedicate it to the RCB fans. The Bangalore franchise has featured in three finals so far since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008 only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions. Despite showing a lot of promise and intent, the Virat Kohli-led side has also finished at the bottom of the points table on so many occasions as well. However, their passionate fans still manage to turn out in huge numbers and show a lot of enthusiasm while supporting them every season.

'Win the cup for them' Umesh Yadav

“It doesn’t add to the pressure but you sort of have a mindset that our supporters have been backing us for such a long time in every situation but we haven’t won the cup till now,” said Yadav while speaking to India Today. “Even then fans keep coming and support us. Definitely we feel the need to win the cup for them,” the Team India Test specialist added.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

