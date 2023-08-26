RCB Star Can't Hold Back Tears At Younger Sister's Wedding, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The profound connection between siblings transcends professional boundaries. This sentiment holds true whether one is a cricketer or an ordinary individual. A sister's wedding is a poignant occasion that evokes deep emotions in brothers due to the enduring and heartfelt bond they share while growing up together in the same household. This sentiment was beautifully exemplified by Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasaranga breaks down during sister's wedding

A notable leg-spinner and a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Wanindu Hasaranga was captured on video breaking down in tears as he blessed his sister during her wedding ceremony. The heartfelt video has swiftly gained traction across various social media platforms, amassing thousands of likes on X (formerly Twitter) alone. A Sri Lankan journalist shared a video on Twitter.

Wanindu Hasaranga gets emotional during his younger sister getting married.. pic.twitter.com/OuCeQ7wwpy — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 25, 2023

Shifting the focus to cricket, it's worth noting that Hasaranga won't be participating in the upcoming Asia Cup due to an injury. Hasaranga recently led his team to victory in the 2023 edition of the Lanka Premier League. He finished the competition as both the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer, winning the player of the tournament. Hasaranga guided B-Love Kandy to their maiden LPL title win against Dambulla Aura.

Hasaranga was absent from the LPL final due to a thigh strain. His management has indicated that his recovery progress makes it improbable for him to be ready for Sri Lanka's upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup group stage. Should Sri Lanka progress beyond the group stage, Hasaranga's participation will hinge on his ability to play without jeopardizing his recovery.

With the forthcoming World Cup in mind, Sri Lanka Cricket is taking a cautious approach to reintegrating Hasaranga into international matches, prioritizing his sustained well-being and availability for the major tournament. The Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

