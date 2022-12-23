Quick links:
The IPL Auction 2023 is currently taking place in Kochi, where all the teams are currently bidding for their favourite stars. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who already have the likes of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga in their side, have now added the likes of England pacer Reece Topley, among others to their star-studded side. Here is a look at the full list of players bought by them in the IPL auction 2023 and the full updated RCB player list.
|Sr. No.
|Player
|
Retained/Bought
|1
|Virat Kohli
|
Retained
|2
|Dinesh Karthik
|
Retained
|3
|Akash Deep
|
Retained
|4
|Anuj Rawat
|
Retained
|5
|Harshal Patel
|
Retained
|6
|Karn Sharma
|
Retained
|7
|Mahipal Lomror
|
Retained
|8
|Mohammed Siraj
|
Retained
|9
|Rajat Patidar
|
Retained
|10
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Retained
|11
|Siddharth Kaul
|
Retained
|12
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Retained
|13
|David Willey
|
Retained
|14
|Faf Du Plessis
|
Retained
|15
|Finn Allen
|
Retained
|16
|Glenn Maxwell
|
Retained
|17
|Josh Hazlewood
|
Retained
|18
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Retained
|19
|Reece Topley
|
Bought (Rs 1.9 cr)
|
20
|Will Jacks
|
Bought (Rs 3.2 cr)
|
21
|Himanshu Sharma
|
Bought (Rs 20 lakh)
|
22
|Rajan Kumar
|
Bought (Rs 70 lakh)
|
23
|Manoj Bhandage
|
Bought (Rs 20 lakh)
|
24
|Avinash Singh
|
Bought (Rs 20 lakh)
|
25
|Sonu Yadav
|
Bought (Rs 20 lakh)
Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.
The IPL 2022 season had a thrilling finish following intense battles during the IPL Playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a chance to win the trophy by RR in the Qualifier 2. However, RCB’s performance became one of the highlights of the season, owing much to the success under the new skipper Faf du Plessis. Former skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the headlines for his struggles with the bat before returning to form towards the end of the season. Alongside his on-field performance, Kohli was also a topic of debate on the internet for other reasons.