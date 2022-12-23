The IPL Auction 2023 is currently taking place in Kochi, where all the teams are currently bidding for their favourite stars. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who already have the likes of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga in their side, have now added the likes of England pacer Reece Topley, among others to their star-studded side. Here is a look at the full list of players bought by them in the IPL auction 2023 and the full updated RCB player list.

Players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL auction 2023

Reece Topley Himanshu Sharma Will Jacks Rajan Kumar Sonu Yadav Manoj Bhandage Avinash Singh

Full RCB player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought 1 Virat Kohli Retained 2 Dinesh Karthik Retained 3 Akash Deep Retained 4 Anuj Rawat Retained 5 Harshal Patel Retained 6 Karn Sharma Retained 7 Mahipal Lomror Retained 8 Mohammed Siraj Retained 9 Rajat Patidar Retained 10 Shahbaz Ahmed Retained 11 Siddharth Kaul Retained 12 Suyash Prabhudessai Retained 13 David Willey Retained 14 Faf Du Plessis Retained 15 Finn Allen Retained 16 Glenn Maxwell Retained 17 Josh Hazlewood Retained 18 Wanindu Hasaranga Retained 19 Reece Topley Bought (Rs 1.9 cr) 20 Will Jacks Bought (Rs 3.2 cr) 21 Himanshu Sharma Bought (Rs 20 lakh) 22 Rajan Kumar Bought (Rs 70 lakh) 23 Manoj Bhandage Bought (Rs 20 lakh) 24 Avinash Singh Bought (Rs 20 lakh) 25 Sonu Yadav Bought (Rs 20 lakh)

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

RCB finished 3rd in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 season had a thrilling finish following intense battles during the IPL Playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a chance to win the trophy by RR in the Qualifier 2. However, RCB’s performance became one of the highlights of the season, owing much to the success under the new skipper Faf du Plessis. Former skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the headlines for his struggles with the bat before returning to form towards the end of the season. Alongside his on-field performance, Kohli was also a topic of debate on the internet for other reasons.