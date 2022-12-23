Last Updated:

RCB Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who already have the likes of Virat Kohli in their side, have now added the likes of Reece Topley, among others.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image: IPL


The IPL Auction 2023 is currently taking place in Kochi, where all the teams are currently bidding for their favourite stars. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who already have the likes of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga in their side, have now added the likes of England pacer Reece Topley, among others to their star-studded side. Here is a look at the full list of players bought by them in the IPL auction 2023 and the full updated RCB player list.

Players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL auction 2023

  1. Reece Topley
  2. Himanshu Sharma
  3. Will Jacks
  4. Rajan Kumar
  5. Sonu Yadav
  6. Manoj Bhandage
  7. Avinash Singh

Full RCB player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No. Player

Retained/Bought
1 Virat Kohli

Retained
2 Dinesh Karthik

Retained
3 Akash Deep

Retained
4 Anuj Rawat

Retained
5 Harshal Patel

Retained
6 Karn Sharma

Retained
7 Mahipal Lomror

Retained
8 Mohammed Siraj

Retained
9 Rajat Patidar

Retained
10 Shahbaz Ahmed

Retained
11 Siddharth Kaul

Retained
12 Suyash Prabhudessai

Retained
13 David Willey

Retained
14 Faf Du Plessis

Retained
15 Finn Allen

Retained
16 Glenn Maxwell

Retained
17 Josh Hazlewood

Retained
18 Wanindu Hasaranga

Retained
19 Reece Topley

Bought (Rs 1.9 cr)

20

 Will Jacks

Bought (Rs 3.2 cr)

21

 Himanshu Sharma

Bought (Rs 20 lakh)

22

 Rajan Kumar

Bought (Rs 70 lakh)

23

 Manoj Bhandage

Bought (Rs 20 lakh)

24

 Avinash Singh

Bought (Rs 20 lakh)

25

 Sonu Yadav

Bought (Rs 20 lakh)

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

RCB finished 3rd in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 season had a thrilling finish following intense battles during the IPL Playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a chance to win the trophy by RR in the Qualifier 2. However, RCB’s performance became one of the highlights of the season, owing much to the success under the new skipper Faf du Plessis. Former skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the headlines for his struggles with the bat before returning to form towards the end of the season. Alongside his on-field performance, Kohli was also a topic of debate on the internet for other reasons.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com