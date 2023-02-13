RCB Team 2023: List Of Players Bought By Royal Challengers Bangalore At WPL 2023 Auction

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is currently taking place in Mumbai, where five teams are competing to buy top players from around the world. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are also in the race to secure top talents for their women's team. RCB's top buy as of yet is India's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who they secured for Rs. 3.4 crore. Here are all the players RCB currently have on their side as they continue to bid for more stars in the WPL Auction 2023.

Players bought by RCB in WPL Auction 2023

Smriti Mandhana (India) - Rs. 3.4 crore Ellyse Perry (Australia) - Rs. 1.7 crore Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - Rs. 50 lakh Renuka Singh (India) - Rs 1.5 crore

RCB buys a WPL team

RCB’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Bengaluru-based WPL team for Rs 901 crore. Three out of the five WPL teams were bought by the current team owners at the Indian Premier League.

The combined bid valuation for all five teams participating in the tournament stood at Rs 4669.99 crore, with Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spending a maximum of Rs 1289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based team. Alongside RCB, Mumbai Indians owners Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. also won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore.

Image: wplt20.com