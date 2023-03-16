Why Was RCB's Big-buy At Auctions Will Jacks Ruled Out Of IPL 2023?

The Royal Challengers Banglore's men's franchise has suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Indian Premier League as they have lost their big buy English all-rounder Will Jacks due to injury. Jacks suffered a muscle injury while he was playing for England against Bangladesh in the second ODI.

RCB bought Will Jacks for a price of INR 3.20 crores in the Indian Premier League auction that was held in December 2022. Will Jacks made his debut in all three formats of international cricket against Pakistan last year ahead of playing against Bangladesh.

RCB lose Will Jacks due to muscle injury

However, as per reports Royal Challengers Bangalore are in talks with New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell who was also a part of the IPL auction but was not able to find any buyers. The Kiwi all-rounder entered the auction table at a base price of INR 1 crore.

Talking about Will Jacks so his injury might affect his chances to play for England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October and November this year.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to win their first Indian Premier League title in the upcoming season of the tournament. RCB is full of big names but still has not been able to win a single IPL title till now. The Bangalore-based franchise has a tremendous fan base and the fans will be once again hoping this year that their team will bring the trophy to Bangalore.



RCB made it to the finals of the IPL in the 2016 season but that time they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

If we further talk about IPL so the season will kick off on 31st March 2023 with the opening encounter to be played between the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champions Gujarat Titans.

The Indian Premier League will be returning to the home and away matches format after three years. In the last three seasons, the matches of the Indian Premier League were either played on selected venues or in the UAE due to the corona pandemic.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.