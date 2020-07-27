RCB To Pay AB De Villiers Whopping 10 Times More In Salary Than PSL 2020 In IPL This Year

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers who hung his boots from international cricket has been a globetrotter since as he has been playing in franchise-based T20 leagues all across the world. AB de Villiers is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world, who is known for his audacious shots and innovative batting style. The right-handed batsman has been entertaining the cricket community for years now.

RCB star AB de Villiers earns almost 11 times more in IPL than he does in PSL

'Mr. 360', as he is popularly known is, has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. AB de Villiers started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and even scored a century for them. However, the team let him go and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured his services in 2011.

From there on, AB de Villiers has been a crucial member of the RCB. AB de Villiers’ attacking brand of cricket can be understood from the fact that he has a strike-rate of 151.23. But despite his aggressive approach, his consistency is the same as he has scored 4,395 runs from 154 IPL matches at an average of 39.95.

The right-hander was brought by the Delhi based franchise in 2008 for a price of ₹1.2 crore. However, over the years with his fierce batting and unbelievable consistency, his value has increased massively. The RCB star's salary in IPL 2020 is a whopping ₹11 crore and he is one of the highest-paid foreign players in IPL.

On the other hand, AB de Villiers represented Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2019. The RCB batsman feature in seven games in which he scored 218 runs at an average of over 54. However, the 35-year-old picked a back injury during the tournament and did not play in the last leg which was played in Pakistan.

The star batsman, who earns as much as ₹11 crore from playing in the IPL, earned as little as approximately USD 200,000 in the PSL, which roughly translates to ₹1.5 crore. This shows the dichotomy between the salaries of players in IPL and PSL.

IPL 2020 set to be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8: Reports

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. But the IPL dates haven't been revealed by the BCCI. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM