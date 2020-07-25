Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn To Be Paid Only 20-40% More In IPL 2020 Vis-a-vis PSL 2020 Deals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is widely regarded as a 'cash-rich' tournament, with players going under the hammer in the auction every year before the tournament. The IPL provides a massive opportunity to cricketers to showcase their talent on the field while raking in substantial amounts of money. Players in earning crores for playing the tournament is now a common phenomenon in the IPL, unlike other leagues where spending on player wages is limited. South African legend Dale Steyn and Australia's T20 superstar Chris Lynn were amongst the many picked up by franchises in the IPL 2020 auction before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Indians, RCB pay Chris Lynn, Dale Steyn a similar sum to their PSL 2020 counterparts

Unlike the IPL 2020, the PSL follows a draft system and each franchise was to pick players in six different categories. The highest-paid players in the PSL are in the Platinum category and each team spent upto $218,000 (₹1.63 crore) on one player and a minimum of $147,000 (₹1.1 crore).

Dale Steyn featured for the Islamabad United in the PSL 2020 after he was picked up by the Shadab Khan-captained franchise in the player draft. The RCB star was listed in the Platinum category and bagged somewhere between ₹1.2-1.6 crore during his stay in Pakistan. Incidentally, RCB signed Dale Steyn in the IPL 2020 Auction for ₹2 crore, a figure surprisingly close to his PSL salary.

Fellow T20 star Chris Lynn was also part of the PSL players draft and was snapped by the Lahore Qalandars as their only Platinum pick. Although Lynn did not feature in the entirety of the PSL 2020, he bagged a similar contract like Dale Steyn. Lynn was picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, making it another steal buy.

Dale Steyn and Chris Lynn will both be taking part in the IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians and RCB respectively if and when the tournament resumes. The tournament was slated to begin on March 29 but was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the IPL 2020 is all set to return with rumours suggesting that the tournament will be held in the UAE behind closed doors in the month of September. Like the IPL, the PSL 2020's knockout stages were also suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Dale Steyn's Islamabad United did not make it to the semi-final, Chris Lynn's Lahore Qalandars finished third and will play their semi-final against Karachi Kings.

(Image Credit: Dale Steyn Instagram)