RCB Brutally Trolled By South Rivals CSK For Tweet Featuring Virat Kohli And Lion Together

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The franchises are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations and are gearing up for the cricketing extravaganza. Moreover, the social media handles of the franchises have also been immensely active as they have kept the fans engaged by posting interesting things.

CSK troll RCB on their latest social media post

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to their Twitter handle and posted a collage of two pictures. On the left side of the collage is a photo of the RCB captain Virat Kohli, while on the right is a lion's picture. RCB asked the fans to spot the difference between the two pictures. As soon as RCB uploaded the post, fans started reacting as several comments poured in.

However, the comment that garnered everyone's attention came from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who came up with a hysterical reply to troll RCB. CSK responded to the tweet posting a picture of a lion and a lioness. Here is a look at CSK's epic comment.

*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!* pic.twitter.com/nXetJMbOOe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite tasted glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

As strong as their batting is, RCB's bowling hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend runs on the board on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB have always been considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers' will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: RCB TWITTER