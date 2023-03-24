RCB Unbox Event: From Squad Practice To Live Performances; Here's All You Need To Know

RCB unbox event: In the upvcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping for a change in fortune as they would like to win the title for the first timesince 2008. RCB is full of stars like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Before the start of another season, Royal Challengers Bangalore have planned a star studded unboxing event at their den, the mighty M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023, from IST 4 pm onwards. The Bangalore-based franchise has named the event RCB Unbox. The event will include the jersey reveal for IPL 2023. Notably stalwarts such as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will be inducted in the Hall of Fame and the team's first practice session will also take place.

What is the RCB Unbox event 2023?

#RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co.



• First full squad practice

• Hall of Fame induction of ABD and Chris

• Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

• Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

• Immersive RCB experience and more…

The RCB Unbox event will completely be fan event and will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB fans can buy the tickets from RCB's official website. The event will consist of various programs among which the biggest will be the Hall of Fame induction. The Hall of fame event is likely to be attended by the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Mr. 360 AB de Villiers who are former RCB players and are also the newest addition to the RCB Hall of fame list. Royal Challengers Bangalore has also retired their jersey number 17 and 333 which were worn by Gayle and de Villiers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will also have a full squad practice session on March 26 and will contain all the top players from the franchise. The event will also feature live performances from Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar, and Aditi Singh Sharma. A Bengaluru-based rock band named Thermal and a Quarter will also play during the event.

The Bangalore-based franchise enjoys a great fan following and will hope that that win the trophy for the first time. RCB made it to the finals of the IPL in the 2009, 2011 and 2016 season but that time they lost to Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2011) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.