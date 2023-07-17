'RCB's Record Saved': Netizens Troll LAKR As They Get Bundled Out For 50 During MLC Match

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) were bowled out for just 50 runs in their chase of 156, as MI New York (MINY) cruised to a 105-run victory in the Major League Cricket (MLC) on July 17, 2023. LAKR lost their way from the very beginning, with Martin Guptill and Sunil Narine both getting dismissed in the first over. Unmukt Chand was the only batter to offer any resistance, scoring 26 runs before he was caught out in the 11th over. The rest of the LA Knight Riders batting lineup fell like dominoes, as MINY's bowlers ran riot.

3 things you need to know

MI New York registered the biggest margin of win in MLC

This was MI New York's first win of the MLC 2023 season

LAKR have not won a single match thus far in the season

Also Read: 44-Year-Old CSK Star To Replace Ambati Rayudu In Texas Super Kings For Inaugural MLC 2023

LA Knight Riders register MLC's lowest score

MI New York's bowlers were relentless in their pursuit of wickets, and they never allowed LA Knight Riders to get a foothold in the chase. As a result, the Knight Riders were bowled out for just 50 runs in 14.2 overs, their lowest total in MLC history. This was a comprehensive victory for MINY, who earned their first win of the season. LAKR, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat, and they will be looking to bounce back in their next match.

The fans were left stunned by LAKR's performance, and many drew parallels with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) iconic 49 all-out against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. They also reflected on the Knight Riders' poor record against the Mumbai Indians (MI) group in general.

RCB fans after knowing their "Iconic 49" record is still in safe !

(PS : LAKR all out on 50)#MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/9JJ21WPJfd — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) July 17, 2023

LAKR assembled a superteam just to get RCB'ed? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZWbLEqaU4g — G 🌝 (@MoonEra_G) July 17, 2023

Also Read: MLC 2023: Major League Cricket Full Schedule, List Of Matches, Date, Time, Venue

LAKR will have much to contemplate and improve upon after this devastating loss, while MINY will be motivated by their strong performance as they look to build on this victory in the remainder of the MLC tournament.

Image: IPL/BCCI