RCB's Twitter Account Gets Deactivated Due To Glitch, Netizens Come Up With Epic Reactions

RCB batter Virat Kohli furious with himself after getting dismissed (Image: AP)
Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one of the best teams in the cash-rich league since the start of the tournament. RCB has the likes of many big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and many more. However, the team still has not been able to win a single IPL title.
Official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore - @RCBTweets shows unavailable.#RCB to modify their 𝕏 handle to rcbposts or new handle name or some other reason? pic.twitter.com/LmRqrq28SJ— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 12, 2023
The Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were left in deep shock when the 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) account of their favourite Indian Premier League team was deactivated due to a technical glitch during the morning hours of August 12, 2023. The sudden deactivation of RCB's 'X' account left the fans surprised, and they tried to figure out the reasons behind it.
RCB's Instagram account was still active while the 'X' disappeared. Many fans thought it might be a promotional stunt, and many memes emerged. As soon as the account got revamped, it had followers in double digits.
When you see it 🤣😭😭😭 #Rcb pic.twitter.com/tu2SRuYnrQ— Jagadish MSDian 💛🇮🇳 (@Jagadishroyspr) August 12, 2023
49 Is Emotion For Us 😪😹@RCBTweets #RCB #RoyalChallengersBangalore pic.twitter.com/cNOHlJvJ7I— S R E E | ಶ್ರೀ ✨ (@SreeDharaNEL) August 12, 2023
36 followers
Actually what happened😂Hacked ?👀#RCB
Recovery mode is under process. Will be back soon!— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) August 12, 2023
@RCBTweets #RCB #RCBTwitter #CricketTwitter
RCB has been full of star players from the start of the Indian Premier League and players like Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and AB de Villiers have represented the franchise in the cash-rich league. However, despite having all the resources, the 'Men in Red' are yet to win their first-ever IPL title.
Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis had a stellar season for the 'Men in Red and Black' in the Indian Premier League 2023 and both batters were among the top run-getters of the tournament. However, the team's inconsistency throughout the 16th edition of the cash-rich league brought yet another disappointment for the RCB fans, as their team could not even make it to the competition's knockout stage.