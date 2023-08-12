2 Young Batters Set To Take Up Bowling Duties For Team India Soon, Confirms Coach Mhambrey

India won the third T20 series match against the West Indies on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The team suffered two consecutive losses to the Windies in the five-match T20 series. WI currently holds a 2-1 series advantage. On Saturday, August 12, 2023, India and the West Indies will play in their fourth T20 match.

3 things you need to know

India defeated Windies by seven wickets

In 44 deliveries, Suryakumar Yadav scored 83 runs

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, West Indies scored 159/5 in 20 overs

Indian coach reveals new changes in the strategies ahead of the IND vs WI 4th T20

In preparation for the fourth T20I, coach Paras Mhambrey has revealed India's plan to examine the potential of their star young batsmen as occasional bowlers. Team India is aiming to tie the five-match series as they get ready for their fourth match against the West Indies at Lauderhill. The Indian team staged a spectacular comeback in Guyana, overturning two defeats and earlier difficulties to win by 7 wickets while chasing a 160-run total.

The performances of India's bowlers have been excellent despite the absence of important bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. In this situation, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has taken over as the bowling unit's leader. While he hasn't had much of an influence, other players have excelled at rising to the challenge.

Team India will be looking to give a few overs to the batters of the squad, just like the old times when, during matches, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar used to bowl a few balls to keep the game and strategies dynamic. They will be looking to repeat the same strategies in order to tie the series in Florida.

Who will Paras Mhambrey assign the bowling roles to in the IND vs WI 4th T20 match?

According to Paras Mhambrey, the management might give a few overs to Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as part of a Test to check the level of skill of the players. Talking to the press ahead of the match, he said:

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you have options like these, it is nice to have them. We will see them bowl soon, hopefully; we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least,."

The match might witness some exciting overs from Yashavi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, as the coach believes that they have the ability to chip in a few overs, which could be beneficial for the team.