Read All About Kuldeep Sen's Rise: The 250th Player To Represent India In ODIs

Kuldeep Sen on Sunday became the 250th player to represent India in One-Day Internationals. He received his maiden India cap ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Kuldeep impressed one and all with his amazing performance for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Thanks to his spectacular display with the ball in the cash-rich league, he was added to the Indian squad for their ODI series against Bangladesh.

Who is Kuldeep Sen?

The 26-year-old bowler hails from Rewa, a city in the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh. Kuldeep's father, Ram Pal Sen, is a hair stylist and owns a shop in his hometown. Kuldeep's talent to play cricket was identified by his childhood coach Aril Anthony, who mentored him and took care of his cricketing needs until he made his domestic debut.

Kuldeep made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. He took his maiden five-wicket haul against Punjab in the same edition of the Ranji Trophy. Kuldeep went on to make his T20 and List A debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2019. In February 2022, Kuldeep was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the auction of the IPL.

Kuldeep Sen's career

Kuldeep has played 17 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh since his debut in 2018. He has picked 52 wickets in long-form cricket at an average of 28.40 and an economy rate of 3.39. Kuldeep has also represented Madhya Pradesh in 13 List A games, in which he has picked 25 wickets at an average of 23.32 and an economy rate of 5.66.

After being acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 20 lakhs in IPL 2022, Kuldeep played seven matches and picked up 8 wickets at an average of 29.63 and an economy rate of 9.42. He has been retained by the franchise for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Image: Twitter/BCCI