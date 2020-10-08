Red Bull Invests In Sri Lanka Cricket Despite COVID-19 Pandemic And No Imminent Matches

Sri Lanka Cricket has been given a new lease of life amidst the coronavirus pandemic with their new commercial partnership. The board had signed on Red Bull as their 'Official Energy Drink Partner' on Monday. Despite the lack of any concrete future prospects for Sri Lanka cricket, the international energy drink brand has invested in the side for a period of three years starting in 2020. Red Bull will sponsor the team and have exclusive rights to the distribution of energy drinks in the stadium on match days.

WATCH 🎥: @redbull Joins Sri Lanka Cricket as the Official Energy Drink Partner - https://t.co/vpZkiVOvQd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 5, 2020

Red Bull announces partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket

Speaking at the announcement of the partnership, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said, "It is a great pleasure for Sri Lanka Cricket to be partnering with Red Bull, an organization that constantly focuses on promoting sports activities and teams around the world." He expressed his hope that this partnership would help Sri Lanka Cricket by adding good value to the side. he also said that he hoped the partnership would help Red Bull enhance their own reputation as the foremost energy drink suppliers in the world.

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Brendon Kuruppu, who is the Sporting Director of the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Championship, also echoed similar sentiments by saying, "Over the past few years, Red Bull has contributed to the development of the talents of young Sri Lankans throughout Sri Lanka." The Red Bull Campus Cricket World Championship is played across the world and is one of the most popular inter-university cricket tournaments for young hopefuls.

According to the press release by Sri Lanka Cricket, the announcement event was graced by SLC Secretary, Mohan de Silva, SLC Vice President, Ravin Wickramaratne, Sri Lanka Test and ODI Captain, Dimuth Karunaratne and Sri Lanka Cricketer and Red Bull Athlete, Niroshan Dickwella.

Apart from giving a life to cricket in countries like India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and others, Red Bull has a strong history of sports partnerships. The brand owns popular football teams FC Red Bull Salzburg & RB Leipzig, Formula 1 racing teams and an Ice Hockey team among others.

Sri Lanka Premier League T20

The Sri Lankan Premier League T20 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was originally slated to begin on November 14, but will now begin on November 21. The player auctions have also been postponed so that Sri Lankan players like Isuru Udana, who wish to participate in the Dream11 IPL 2020, can do so. Their proposed international series with Bangladesh also fell through earlier last month.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket website

