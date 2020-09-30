Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore Pacer Isuru Udana Slams Trolls For Mocking Ashok Dinda Often

Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana, who is currently playing for Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020, has come out in support of former Bengal-based pacer Ashok Dinda, who has been subjected to heavy trolling for a long time. Over the years, Ashok Dinda has been trolled mercilessly on social media for leaking runs. In fact, even after Ashok Dinda's retirement, netizens keep trolling the Bengal veteran whenever a bowler is hammered in a game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore pacer hits back at trolls for making fun of Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda played in the cash-rich league for a decade where he represented five teams (Kolkata, Pune (Warriors and Supergiant), Delhi and Bangalore). The Bengal pacer, who put in impressive performances in the initial years of the cricketing extravaganza, failed to produce the same in the latter years, which gave birth to Ashok Dinda memes and trolls.

Fans haven't left any opportunity to make Ashok Dinda memes. Every now and then when a bowler goes for runs, he is said to be a student of the 'Dinda Academy'. In fact, the Ashok Dinda memes and trolls had reached to such a level that the former pacer himself had to come out to remind people of his achievements and urge them to not degrade his name. Even after Ashok Dinda's plea last year, social media was full of Dinda memes and trolls.

On Tuesday, Isuru Udana took to Instagram and backed Ashok Dinda and posted a heart-warming message for the legendary Bengal pacer. Isuru Udana uploaded an excerpt from an Ashok Dinda interview, where he is seen spoken about his hardships and his cricketing journey. Udana wrote, "This man got more than 400 wickets in first class. Never judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t".

Ashok Dinda is indeed a legendary figure in the Indian domestic circuit. The right-arm pacer has bagged a whopping 339 wickets in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Overall, he has 420 first-class wickets to his name.

The Bengal veteran has also represented India at the highest level. Ashok Dinda has played 13 ODIs for India where he has grabbed 12 scalps at an economy rate of 6.18. He also featured in nine T20Is, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17. According to multiple Indian media reports recently, Dinda is set to play for Goa in the upcoming Indian domestic season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Isuru Udana made his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut on Monday in the thrilling encounter between Bangalore and Mumbai, which went into the Super Over. The Sri Lanka speedster picked up two crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Isuru Udana has helped Bangalore solve the death over conundrum to a certain extent. The left-arm pacer will be a crucial part of the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad and his performances will be key in determining how far they go in the tournament.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

