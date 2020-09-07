Misbah-ul-Haq Summarizes Pakistan's Tour Of England, Says 'Regret The Results'

The head coach of the Pakistani cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is disappointed with the Men In Green's performances in the recently concluded away bilateral series against England. The 1992 world champions had a forgettable tour of England as they had lost the three-match Test series after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test and the next two matches ended in a stalemate.

Even the first T20I was washed out but the Pakistani bowlers failed to defend a stiff total of 195 due to some errant bowling in the second match as Babar and Mohammad Hafeez's stellar knocks went in vain. Nonetheless, Babar & Co. registered a close win in the series-deciding third T20I as they managed to salvage pride.

'Regret the results': Misbah-ul-Haq

While speaking to a Pakistani journalist, the former skipper went on to say that if he summarizes the tour of England as a team and as a coach, then they (supposedly referring to the players and the team management) regret the results. Misbah, who had led Pakistan to their second Asia Cup triumph in 2012 then added that the ICC Champions Trophy holders should have won the Test series 1-0 and the T20I series 2-0 and that’s the' biggest regret' according to him.

Pakistan manage a consolation win

The Babar Azam-led side had no choice other than winning the third and final T20I that was played at the Old Trafford, Manchester last Tuesday as England would have ended up sealing the series had Pak lost this one or even if it had ended in a stalemate due to rain.

Skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. It turned out to be a great move as the visitors were reduced to 32/2 before debutant Haider Ali (54) and veteran Mohammad Hafeez (86*) added 100 runs for the third-wicket stand. Some exceptional shots from Hafeez towards the backend of the innings helped Pakistan post a competitive total of 190/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts seemed to have lost their way during a stiff run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Mooen Ali took matters into his hands and anchored the English run chase. He was given a reprieve early on when Sarfaraz Ahmed missed an easy stumping chance.

Unfortunately, once Ali was caught and bowled off Wahab Riaz in the penultimate over, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners could never recover from that setback as they were restricted to 185/8 in their 20 overs. Pakistan won the contest by five runs and managed a consolation win to end a dismal tour.

