Renuka Singh Dismantles Lanka's Line-up With Fiery Spell To Help India Clinch 7th Asia Cup

India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the women's Asia Cup for a record-extending seventh time on Saturday. India were looking good to win the game after having restricted Sri Lanka for a low score of 65/9 in 20 overs.

Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers from the Indian team as she registered a three-wicket haul in just three overs. She dismissed Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, and Kavisha Dilhari and also played a role in the run out of Chamari Athapaththu.

As far as the match was concerned, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved to be a wrong one as India rattled through Sri Lanka's batting lineup to pick five wickets in the powerplay itself. India restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs courtesy of Renuka Singh, who picked three wickets for just 5 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana scalped two wickets each.

Apart from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera, none of the Sri Lankan batters were able to cross the two-digit mark. Ranasinghe and Ranaweera scored 13 and 18 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, India chased down the target with ease as they took only 8.3 overs to finish the game and win their record seventh Asia Cup title. India won the match by 8 wickets with 69 balls remaining. Sri Lanka picked two wickets in the form of Shefali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were sent back for 5 and 2 runs, respectively.

Smriti Mandhana did the job with the bat for India as she remained unbeaten at a score of 51 off 25 balls. Mandhana won the game for India in style as he smashed a six over wide long-on rope. Harmanpreet Kaur helped her from the other end as she scored 11 14 balls.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen