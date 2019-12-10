The Debate
The Debate
Reports Suggest Prithvi Shaw Might Be Included In Test Squad For New Zealand Tour

Cricket News

Prithvi Shaw might feature in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand beginning February 21 in Wellington post his quickfire knock against Baroda in Ranji

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prithvi

Returning to cricket after serving an 8-month doping ban by BCCI, India's young prodigy, Prithvi Shaw might feature in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand beginning February 21 in Wellington.

According to reports, the Mumbai-lad will be featuring in the team as a third opener while Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will continue to remain the first choice.

Shaw is also scheduled to be a part of the India A team that will play two Tests against New Zealand A side just before the Test series begins. Sources have also reported that in order to get quality practice prior to the Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane will feature in the India A side in the second Test against New Zealand A. 

Shaw marks return to cricket with quickfire 66

After returning from the ban, Shaw featured in the Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai on Monday and instantly got off to a flyer. With fluent strokes and slogs, it did not seem at all that the batsman had returned to the game after eight months. Shaw's blitzkrieg damaged the Baroda bowling lineup as the Mumbai scored a quickfire of 66 off just 62 studded with 11 fours and a six. Soon after his blistering knock, netizens welcomed Shaw and hailed him for a brilliant comeback. 

Published:
