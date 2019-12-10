Reports Suggest Prithvi Shaw Might Be Included In Test Squad For New Zealand Tour

Returning to cricket after serving an 8-month doping ban by BCCI, India's young prodigy, Prithvi Shaw might feature in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand beginning February 21 in Wellington.

According to reports, the Mumbai-lad will be featuring in the team as a third opener while Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will continue to remain the first choice.

Shaw is also scheduled to be a part of the India A team that will play two Tests against New Zealand A side just before the Test series begins. Sources have also reported that in order to get quality practice prior to the Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane will feature in the India A side in the second Test against New Zealand A.

Shaw marks return to cricket with quickfire 66

After returning from the ban, Shaw featured in the Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai on Monday and instantly got off to a flyer. With fluent strokes and slogs, it did not seem at all that the batsman had returned to the game after eight months. Shaw's blitzkrieg damaged the Baroda bowling lineup as the Mumbai scored a quickfire of 66 off just 62 studded with 11 fours and a six. Soon after his blistering knock, netizens welcomed Shaw and hailed him for a brilliant comeback.

A Great Start for #Ranji champaign!!



Mumbai scored 362/8 on first day. @PrithviShaw 66, @ajinkyarahane88 79 & @ssranjane7 36 shaped the start.



But talk of the city are #Khadoos Mumbai Bowlers. @imShard 64 & Shams Mulani 56* rescued Mumbai from 247/7. #BDAvMUM#MumbaiCricket — MumbaiCricket (@cricket_mumbai) December 9, 2019

Interesting start to the Ranji Trophy. Excellent knocks by Devdutt Paddikal, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari. Future of Test Cricket is bright in India. #RanjiTrophy — Tarun Makhni (@tpsmakhni) December 9, 2019

