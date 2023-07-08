Richest Cricketer In The World Is Not Kohli Or Dhoni But A First-Class Player From India

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, widely believed to be among the wealthiest cricketers, have amassed significant fortunes throughout their careers playing for India and in the IPL. Tendulkar's estimated net worth is around ₹1,250 crore, while Dhoni and Kohli's net worths are believed to be approximately ₹1,000 crore. However, there is another cricketer who surpasses them in wealth.

3 things you need to know

Sachin Tendulkar played for India from 1989 to 2013

Dhoni made his debut in 2005 and retired in 2020

Kohli played his match for India in 2008 and is still active

Also Read: BCCI Shares Video Of MS Dhoni Leaving Virat Kohli Astonished By His Power Hitting- WATCH

The richest cricketer in the world

Meet Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the reigning titleholder of the world's richest cricketer. Despite solely playing first-class cricket, Gaekwad, also known as the "Indian Maharaja," has accumulated a staggering fortune. Born in 1967, he belongs to the esteemed Gaekwad family from Baroda (Vadodara), Gujarat, renowned for their illustrious history.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad became the Maharaja of Baroda after his father, Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad, passed away in 2012. Inheriting a massive wealth valued at over ₹20,000 crore, he has cemented his status as the richest cricketer in the world. The Gaekwads, originating from Pune, have held a position of influence in Baroda for over two centuries. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, now 55 years old, is currently the head of Baroda's royal family.

The Gaekwads' opulent residence, the Laxmi Vilas Palace, stands as the largest privately owned mansion globally. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, in addition to his regal responsibilities, indulges in his passion for golf on a sprawling 10-hole course situated within the palace grounds.

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli's Big Weakness In Test Cricket Exposed By Unadkat In Practice Game - WATCH

Despite his noble lineage, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad has also showcased his cricketing skills, representing Baroda in the prestigious Ranji Trophy. He played six matches between 1987 to 1989. Although he briefly explored a career in politics, he has maintained a low profile in that realm since 2017. Additionally, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad shoulders the responsibility of overseeing 17 temple trusts located across Gujarat and Banaras, further adding to his illustrious portfolio.

Sachin, Kohli, and Dhoni, on the other hand, have made their massive fortunes on their own. While Sachin and Dhoni have retired from international cricket, Kohli continues to play his trade for the country. He is currently the most followed cricketer across all social media platforms and is also the biggest sporting star in all of Asia.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli/SachinTendulkar/ICC