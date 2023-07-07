BCCI Shares Video Of MS Dhoni Leaving Virat Kohli Astonished By His Power Hitting- WATCH

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 7. Dhoni has a massive fan following, and they have supported the former India captain by coming out in huge numbers for him. Wishes are also pouring in for the former Team India skipper and the fans are paying tribute to him in various ways. Apart from the fans, the cricket fraternity has also shared their good wishes to the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman on his birthday.

MS Dhoni played his last match in the Indian cricket team jersey against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020

The former India captain now is only seen featuring for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni's wonderful international career

MS Dhoni had a 15-year-old international career for the Indian cricket team, in which he made a lot of records. He also achieved a lot of milestones throughout his cricketing career. Dhoni played 538 international matches for India and made 17266 runs at an average of 44.96. MSD also led the Indian cricket team to three ICC trophies which include the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

BCCI shares video tribute for MS Dhoni; Click here to Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a birthday tribute video on the occasion of MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday. BCCI shared a video on their Twitter in which Dhoni can be seen hitting an astonishing six. The shot was so powerful that even left the non-striker batsman Virat Kohli startled.

Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌



Wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday 🎂



Here's a birthday treat for all the fans - 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD 🔥

However, when there is a debate on the best sixes of MS Dhoni, the only hit that comes to mind is the match-winning six at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. The video concentrates on the monstrous strikes that Dhoni hit from 2016 to 2019.

One of these shots is the six to the Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc that Dhoni hit in the Cricket World Cup 2019. The Indian cricket team was playing Australia in their second group match. In the game, MSD hit a monstrous six to Starc towards the square leg and deep mid-wicket region. That shot also left the non-striker batsman Virat Kohli stunned.