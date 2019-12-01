Tim Paine Hilariously Scolding Marnus Labuschagne Leaves The Commentators In Splits

Tim Paine has been leading Australia pretty well ever since he has been handed over the Test captaincy. It was under his reign that the Aussies managed to retain the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. Australia are currently dominating the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. After having won the first Test comprehensively, they are on the cusp of winning the second and final Test at the Adelaide Oval. However, Tim Paine seemed to be in a mood to have some fun during the Day-Night Test.

Tim Paine hilariously scolds Marnus Labuschagne

During Day 3 of the ongoing Test match on Sunday, Australian skipper Tim Paine decided to go for a part-time bowling option once again maybe in order to get through the overs quickly. The drama unfolded in the 66th over when Nathan Lyon had completed his over. The wicket-keeper batsman turned towards Marnus Labuschagne and told him that he will be bowling the next over. Labuschagne, who was fielding at short leg removed his leg guards.

''You are bowling mate. Bowling. You are bowling'', shouted Tim Paine thrice as the commentators burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne who still removing his leg guards replied by saying, ''You told me I was done.''

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Warner spills the beans on Paine's decision

David Warner revealed that the team had looked at the weather for the next day and gave enough time for themselves, eventually reducing Pakistan to six wickets at the end of the day's play. With rain predicted for the next three days at Adelaide, it appears to be that Paine's call to declare was made keeping the weather in mind. As quoted by a sports portal, Warner revealed that he had asked Steve Smith about the number of overs Australia were going to get against Pakistan in the evening and that it was the ' perfect amount'. At Tea, Warner was told that the team would declare at 5.40 pm, following which he watched the clock continuously to make sure the team still stuck to the same plan.

Australia in the driver's seat

Australia who had declared their innings at 598 after an unbeaten triple century from David Warner bundled Pakistan out for 302 and had a mammoth 287-run lead. The Aussie skipper Tim Paine then enforced the follow-on as Pakistan have lost three wickets in their second innings with star batsman Babar Azam back in the pavilion as well.

