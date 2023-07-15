Last Updated:

Ricky Ponting Drops Massive Assertion Over India Player, Equates Him With Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Indian cricket team will now aim to win the two-match Test series against West Indies after they secured a dominating win the 1st match.

Saksham nagar
Ricky Ponting during the IPL 2021 (Image: BCCI/IPL)


Young left-handed batsman and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal had a tremendous debut in his first Test match and played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls. His knock also helped Team India reach a score of 421/5 d. Apart from Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma also played an innings of 103 runs off 221 balls and ended his drought of hundreds.

3 things you need to know 

  • Team India defeated West Indies in the first IND vs WI Test by an innings and 141 runs 
  • Team India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0 
  • Rohit Sharma and Co. also registered their first points in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25

Ricky Ponting makes a huge statement on Yashasvi Jaiswal 

(Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IND vs WI 1st Test match / Image: AP)

Former Australian cricket team skipper Ricky Ponting, while speaking on the ICC Review, was full of praise for the young Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored a ton on his Test debut. Ponting also said that he was not surprised to see the left-hander make a strong impression after he watched him make 625 runs from 14 IPL 2023 matches. 

I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal's IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight. Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent. 

Ricky Ponting believes Ruturaj Gaikwad to perform the same if given a Test chance 

The former Australian team captain also believed that a few other batsmen will get inspired by Yashasvi Jaiswal and will perform the same if they are given a chance.

There's a lot of those young Indian guys that I can't wait to see play Test cricket and yet you look at their domestic records as well and you can't help but be impressed. I'm on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad's the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years. 

The focus of the two-match Test series will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023. 

