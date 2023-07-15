Ricky Ponting Drops Massive Assertion Over India Player, Equates Him With Yashasvi Jaiswal

Quick links:
Ricky Ponting during the IPL 2021 (Image: BCCI/IPL)
Young left-handed batsman and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal had a tremendous debut in his first Test match and played a knock of 171 runs off 387 balls. His knock also helped Team India reach a score of 421/5 d. Apart from Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma also played an innings of 103 runs off 221 balls and ended his drought of hundreds.
(Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IND vs WI 1st Test match / Image: AP)
Former Australian cricket team skipper Ricky Ponting, while speaking on the ICC Review, was full of praise for the young Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored a ton on his Test debut. Ponting also said that he was not surprised to see the left-hander make a strong impression after he watched him make 625 runs from 14 IPL 2023 matches.
I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal's IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight. Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent.
The former Australian team captain also believed that a few other batsmen will get inspired by Yashasvi Jaiswal and will perform the same if they are given a chance.
There's a lot of those young Indian guys that I can't wait to see play Test cricket and yet you look at their domestic records as well and you can't help but be impressed. I'm on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad's the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years.
The focus of the two-match Test series will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023.