Team India Begins Its West Indies Tour With A Record Win, Here's Updated WTC Points Table

India cruised to an innings and 141-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. The match, which took place from July 12 to 15, 2023, was a dominant display from the tourists, who were led by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. India bowled West Indies out for 150 in the first innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 5-60. The tourists then responded with 421-5, with Jaiswal scoring 171 and Sharma making 103. West Indies were bowled out for 130 in the second innings, with Ashwin taking another 7-71.

3 things you need to know

The match was played on a turning pitch, which suited India's spinners

West Indies' batting was poor throughout the match, and they were unable to cope with the Indian spin attack

India's fielding was also excellent, and they took a number of good catches to dismiss the West Indies batsmen

Updated WTC 2023-25 points table after India vs West Indies 1st Test

The points table shows the current standings in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The table is based on a points system where teams earn 12 points for a win, 4 points for a draw, and 6 points for a tie.

As of July 15, 2023, India are the top-ranked team in the world, followed by Australia and England. India won the first Test against the West Indies to take the top spot. Australia and England are currently playing a five-match Ashes 2023 series. Out of three matches played at the Ashes thus far, Australia have won two, while England have won one game.

The points table is still in its early stages, so the rankings are likely to change as the tournament progresses. However, Australia are currently in a strong position to go on top of the table. The rest of the sides are yet to play a Test match in the latest cycle of the WTC.

POS Team PCT PTS W L D SER PEN 1 India 100 12 1 0 0 1 0 2 Australia 61.11 22 2 1 0 1 -2 3 England 27.28 10 1 2 0 1 -2 4 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 West Indies 0 0 0 1 0 1 0

