Ricky Ponting Net Worth, Salary, Media Commitments And 140* In World Cup 2003 Final

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting was widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen and captains of all time. The stylish Tasmanian led Australia to two back-to-back World Cup titles (2003 and 2007) and two Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009. On an individual note, he stands third behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in terms of number of runs scored across all international formats.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Hits 140* In March 23, 2003, ICC World Cup Final Against India, Watch Video

Ricky Ponting net worth and IPL 2020 contract

Ricky Ponting net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Ricky Ponting net worth figure is estimated to be around $65 million. Some of Ricky Ponting net worth includes from his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. He also receives his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. Ricky Ponting serves as a head coach for the side and is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming IPL 2020 edition as well. Through endorsements, Ponting earns more than $4 million every year.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

Ricky Ponting wife

In 2002, Ricky Ponting married his long-time girlfriend Rianna Cantor. The couple have three children, who were born between 2008 and 2014. In an interview, Ricky Ponting once credited his wife as the reason for his “increased maturity”.

Also Read | Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting Compares Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell To Harmison's In 2005 That Left Him With A Bloodied Cheek

Ricky Ponting 140 in 2003 World Cup final

Among many famous match-winning innings played by the Australian legend, one of his most memorable remains the 140* against India at the 2003 World Cup final. Ponting scored 140 from just 121 balls and was involved in an unbeaten 234-run stand with Damien Martyn. He was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his effort and led Australia to their second successive World Cup victory after Steve Waugh-led side emerged triumphant in 1999.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Terms The Kotla Track As 'Worst Pitch' After His Team's Five Wicket Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad