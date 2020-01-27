IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

The Indian cricket team, sans Rishabh Pant, continued their fine run-of-form by eclipsing New Zealand’s 132-run total at Eden Park in Auckland. Pant, who was injured in the middle of a home ODI series against Australia earlier in January 2020, was then replaced by KL Rahul as the team's wicketkeeper-batsman. KL Rahul continued to don the gloves for the New Zealand tour even after Rishabh Pant was deemed fully fit for cricketing action. Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed Rishabh Pant’s absence by saying the team management wants to stick with KL Rahul behind the stumps at least for a while now.

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting backs Delhi Capitals protégé Rishabh Pant to make a comeback

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting gave his take on the recent turn of events in Rishabh Pant’s career. Incidentally, Ricky Ponting also coaches the dashing young wicketkeeper for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. The two will once again be reunited for the Capitals once the IPL 2020 commences on March 29, 2020.

Quite recently, Ricky Ponting held a question-and-answer session on Twitter with his followers. One of the users asked Delhi Capitals coach to give his thoughts about Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from Indian team. In his reply, Ricky Ponting praised Rishabh Pant for his talents and expressed confidence that the youngster will soon be back into the Indian team.

.@RishabhPant17 is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I'm looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I'm sure he'll be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later https://t.co/iYoWfORoRp — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 27, 2020

IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant set to return for Delhi Capitals

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for ₹8 crore. The cricketer has been part of Capitals squad since 2016. He plays alongside the likes of several Indian superstars like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ishant Sharma.

