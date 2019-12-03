Ricky Ponting Riles Up Fans For Rating Australia's Bowling Attack Better Than India's

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has stirred up some controversy after rating the current crop of Australian pacers as the best bowling unit in the world ahead of India's pace battery, who has been really impressive in recent times. He went on to praise their bowlers for 'grinding away' in unhelpful conditions in Adelaide this week during the Pink-Ball Test against Pakistan. Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bowled 163.4 of Australia's 176.4 consecutive overs to guide Australia to victory against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Ricky Ponting terms Australian attack as the best bowling unit

Ponting believes that Australia will play the same XI in their upcoming 1st test against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. They now have 10 days to recoup before they play the Kiwis in a Test series which begins in Perth on December 12. He appreciated Australia's bowling attack for taking 20 wickets with a pink Kookaburra ball that made breakthroughs hard to come by. The Australian legend told Cricket Australia's official website that the wicket had been pretty flat and the ball had been soft, so the hosts had done a good job to win the game as easily as they did.

Ponting added that it was hard for the bowlers as the wicket was flat and hard and but the bowlers kept running in and kept grinding away like they always did. But when it came to answering a question to choose between Australia and India's bowling attack, Ponting termed India as 'fantastic' but claimed that if given just one choice, he would pick his country's bowling attack as 'the best in the world.' His comments come in the wake of Indian bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma dominating the world Test rankings, who also guided them to a breakthrough Test series win in Australia last summer. Ricky Ponting had riled up many Indian fans during his playing career and his latest opinion is set to add to the spice of India's tour of Australia, although the series is still a year away.

