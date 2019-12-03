IPL 2020: MI's Cheeky Reply To KKR's Latest Twitter Question Leaves Netizens In Splits

2019 has seen a couple of compelling finals in India’s domestic circuit. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squared off in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and it turned out to be a squeaker. But in the end, MI managed to keep their calm as they prevailed by a solitary run.

The game went right down to the last ball with just 2 runs needed for CSK to win. However, Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the wicket to deny CSK their fourth title. By virtue of this win, Mumbai Indians became the most successful team in the history of the IPL, having won four titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. MS Dhoni’s CSK are second on the list with three titles.

Karnataka edge past Tamil Nadu in a squeaking contest

On Sunday, a similar kind of final was witnessed but this time in the 2019-20 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were competing in the final. After Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field first, Karnataka put on a massive 180 runs courtesy skipper Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 45-ball 60. In the run chase, Tamil Nadu needed 13 off the last over, but the team floundered, falling short by just 1 run. Krishnappa Gowtham got hit for two fours to start the last over, but he held his nerve when it mattered the most.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) conducted a poll on Twitter asking the netizens to choose between the two finals this year. KKR took to Twitter and wrote, “2019 witnessed two incredible T20 final thrillers and the #KKRAdmin wants to know which one was your favourite.” And MI took this opportunity to troll KKR. MI's official Twitter handle asked KKR to use MI’s trophy-winning picture instead of the IPL trophy. Mumbai sent it in the format of an official email. The four-time IPL champions took to Twitter and wrote, “IPL2019_Champions.jpg Hello KKR Admin, Please, feel free to use the attached image. Regards, #MIAdmin.”

2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ witnessed two incredible T20 final thrillers and the #KKRAdmin wants to know which one was your favourite. 🤔#KKR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 2, 2019

To: @KKRiders

📎 IPL2019_Champions.jpg



Hello KKR Admin,

Please feel free to use the attached image.



Regards,#MIAdmin pic.twitter.com/potZujP0d3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 2, 2019

