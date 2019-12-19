Ricky Ponting Turns 45: Top 5 Innings Of The Australian Batting Legend

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting scored over 27,000 international runs across all formats for his country. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. To commemorate the 45th birthday of the 2-time World Cup-winning captain on Thursday, here we take a look at top five knocks of Ponting across all international formats.

Ricky Ponting turns 45: 5 top innings across formats

140* vs India in Johannesburg, ICC World Cup 2003 Final

Ricky Ponting drove, pulled and punched his way to a World Cup-winning hundred against India in the 2003 final in Johannesburg. Coming into bat after a 100+ stand by the openers, the then Australian captain formed an unbeaten 234-run partnership with Damien Martyn. Ponting scored 140 from just 121 balls and provided finishing touches to the Australian total of 359 in 50 overs.

102 vs West Indies in Jaipur, ICC World Cup 1996

Ricky Ponting dominated the likes of West Indian greats Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ian Bishop in a crucial 1996 World Cup Group game. His knock came from just 112 balls and it included five fours and a six. Albeit a match-losing hundred, his innings re-defined his career in ‘white-ball’ cricket forever since he deliberately wore a cap instead of a helmet to make a statement that he is unafraid of West Indies' lethal fast bowlers.

143* vs South Africa in Sydney, Third Test 2006

The Australian captain celebrated his 100th Test appearance with twin centuries in the game. He backed up his first-innings knock of 120 with an unbeaten 143 from just 159 balls in the second innings. The home side were chasing a stiff target of 287 on Day 5. Ponting made sure that the target was overhauled in just 60 overs to hand over Australia a series-winning victory.

257 vs India in Melbourne, Third Test 2003

Ponting registered his highest-ever Test score during the Boxing Day Test of 2003. He struck 25 boundaries in his innings as he plundered the Indian bowlers all over the MCG. The batsman scored another 31 during Australia’s successful run-chase in the second innings.

98* vs New Zealand in Auckland, 2005 (only T20I)

The stylish batsman was the chief architect of Australia’s victory in their first-ever T20I appearance. He scored an unbeaten 98 from just 55 balls as he smashed the New Zealand bowlers for 8 boundaries and 5 towering sixes.

