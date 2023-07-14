Ricky Ponting wants Australia to prioritize Mitchell Marsh ahead of 4th Ashes test

England reduced the deficit in Ashes 2023 as they defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley. The series is now set for an interesting climax as England need to keep up the momentum. They haven't managed to win a Test match since 2015 and will be eager to change that piece of history.

3 things you need to know

England will face Australia in the third Test in Manchester

The visitors currently leading the series 2-1

Australia is expected to make changes ahead of the next match

Ricky Ponting makes a big Australian selection claim

Australia has been handed a major selection headache ahead of the fourth Ashes Test. The visitors lost the last match at the Headingley and the Three Lions will be full of confidence in Manchester. Questions have been raised over David Warner's selection as he endured a pretty poor performance in this series.

Cameron Green missed the last match due to an injury, and he is set to be fit ahead of the crucial fourth Test. Mitchell Marsh scored his third Test ton and also contributed with the ball. It will be a great test for skipper Pat Cummins as he will have to take a tough decision.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Marsh should be picked in the next test ahead of Cameron Green.

In an interaction with ICC, he said, "The biggest question Australia have got to answer right now is do they want Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green in the same team?

"Because if they do want that, then I think it's going to be Warner that goes.

"But if they're happy to keep Marsh in and leave Green on the sideline for another week or two, it gives Warner a better chance of staying in the side."

He further added, "If they are happy to keep Warner in the side, then unfortunately it'll be Cam Green that misses again because what we saw Mitchell Marsh do with the bat in the first innings, we haven't seen Green look like doing that so far in this series.

"I know he's a highly talented youngster, but with the national series on the line and what Mitch Marsh provided last game and with two top-order wickets as well, let's not forget about the wickets that he got. I think they might keep him in."