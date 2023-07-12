IND Vs WI: Ashwin Becomes First Indian Player In Cricket History To Achieve Historic Feat

IND vs WI: After the disappointing loss against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, Rohit Sharma and Co. will aim to kickstart their journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 with a win against West Indies. Rohit will play his first Test as the captain of Team India in the Caribbean and also aim to continue the team's invincible record against the hosts in Tests.

3 things you need to know

Team India has never lost a Test series in the Caribbean since 2002

The last time Team India played a Test series in the Caribbean was in 2019 wherein they won the contest by 2-0

The Indian cricket team will aim to script yet another Test series victory against the West Indies

R. Ashwin scripts unique record against West Indies

Veteran Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued his spin magic in the first IND vs WI Test in Dominica and took the first wicket of the match by dismissing Windies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a score of 12 runs off 44 balls. With the wicket, Ashwin also scripted a unique record and became the first Indian bowler to take the wickets of a father and son in Test matches.

(Team India spinner R. Ashwin during the IND vs SL 1st Test in 2022 / Image: BCCI)

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the son of former West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul who is also the second-highest run scorer for the Windies in the Test format. Before this Ashwin also took the wicket of Shivnarine, during the second innings of his debut Test and trapped him in front for a score of 47 runs off 58 balls.

Team India dominates the first session against Windies in the 1st Test

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first in Dominica, the hosts didn't have a good time at the pitch and are currently placed at 68/4 at the time of Lunch on Day 1. The Indian bowlers dominated the first session and didn't allow any Windies batter to stay at the crease for long. R Ashwin on one end finished the first session with two wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur picked up one-one wicket a piece.